Retreat on images of God Dec. 2 in Sewell
November 22, 2017

The Church of the Holy Family in Sewell will host a retreat program of self-discovery and healing through exploration of our images of God entitled “Who Do You Say That ‘I’ Am? Exploring Our Images of God and Ourselves” on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The retreat is sponsored by Sacred Doorways.

“We all have some kind of ‘image’ of God, whether that means an actual visual image or an idea of ‘qualities’ of God,” said Roger Pisani, Sacred Doorways co-director and a member of the retreat team. “What we may not realize is that this image impacts our relationship to God, ourselves and those around us — for better or for worse, depending upon the image.”

Retreat sessions will include “Who Do ‘I’ Say That I Am?” by VITALity executive director Deacon Jerry Jablonowski of Holy Family; “How Big Is Your God?” by Sacred Doorways directors Carol and Roger Pisani; and “Made in the Image and Likeness of God” by artist and author Brother Mickey McGrath. The sessions are interactive, including a simple art exercise with Brother Mickey.

“Faith is not just a ‘neck-up’ experience, meaning that it involves more than intellectual ascent,” says Pisani. “There is, of course, an intellectual component of faith development, but it doesn’t begin or end there. We are whole persons — body-mind-spirit — and faith involves the whole person in prayer, liturgy, community relationship, intellectual and spiritual development. All of that is influenced by our images of God, which in turn influence our images of ourselves and others. We prepared this retreat with the aim that participants will therefore find nourishment as whole persons.”

Cost is $75, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. For more information or to register, contact Sacred Doorways at 609-702-7858, email sacreddoorwaysnj@gmail.com or visit www.sacreddoorways.org.