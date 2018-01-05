Reunited, briefly

Reunited, briefly
, January 5, 2018

Janet and Erwing Campos were reunited with their parents, Oscar and Humberta, in Mexico. Last month, Oscar and Humberta, members of the Parish of the Holy Cross in Bridgetown, were deported back to Mexico, leaving behind children Janet, Erwing and Oscar, Jr. The generosity of the parish community made it possible for Janet and Erwing to be with their parents for the Christmas holiday. Due to work commitments, Oscar, Jr. could not join them. Oscar and Humberta are hopeful that soon they will return to Bridgeton and their children.

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

Making Pope Francis’ visit a parish event

Making Pope Francis’ visit a parish event

Solar Program to roll out across the diocese this year

Solar Program to roll out across the diocese this year

Catholic Star Herald printing schedule

Catholic Star Herald printing schedule

Heroes’ salute

Heroes’ salute

Mother Teresa: Personal Experiences and Spiritual Impressions Spanning 28 Years

Mother Teresa: Personal Experiences and Spiritual Impressions Spanning 28 Years

Awards, interfaith harmony and Iftar

Awards, interfaith harmony and Iftar

Spiritual Formation Day May 20 in Blackwood

Spiritual Formation Day May 20 in Blackwood

Father Robert J. Kantz, retired pastor, dies

Father Robert J. Kantz, retired pastor, dies