Reunited, briefly

Janet and Erwing Campos were reunited with their parents, Oscar and Humberta, in Mexico. Last month, Oscar and Humberta, members of the Parish of the Holy Cross in Bridgetown, were deported back to Mexico, leaving behind children Janet, Erwing and Oscar, Jr. The generosity of the parish community made it possible for Janet and Erwing to be with their parents for the Christmas holiday. Due to work commitments, Oscar, Jr. could not join them. Oscar and Humberta are hopeful that soon they will return to Bridgeton and their children.