Rev. Mr. Adam Cichoski to be ordained a priest

Bishop Dennis Sullivan will ordain Rev. Mr. Adam Cichoski to the priesthood on Saturday, May 20 in a 10:30 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 642 Market Street, Camden.

Rev. Mr. Cichoski, 31, is a graduate of Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville and Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. He is a member of Saint Michael the Archangel in Franklinville, and he has served the last year of his seminarian training as a transitional deacon of the diocese, the last step before priesthood.

“I grow ever more convinced that great things are happening here in South Jersey and that the Lord is truly blessing our local church. He has blessed us with the highest number of seminarians, totaling 18, our diocese has seen in over 10 years. He continues to inspire other young men from our area to consider the priesthood, a definite blessing,” Father Michael Romano, Vocations Director for the Diocese of Camden.

“I ask parish communities, associations and the many prayer groups present in the Church … to continue praying that the Lord will send workers to his harvest. May he give us priests enamored of the Gospel, close to all their brothers and sisters, living signs of God’s merciful love,” Pope Francis said in his 54th World Day Of Prayer For Vocations message.

On Sunday, May 21, the day after his ordination, Rev. Mr. Cichoski will celebrate his first Mass at Saint Teresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Avenue, Runnemede, at 11 a.m.