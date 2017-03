Saint Gabriel Parish Life in the Spirit Seminar 0 by admin March 16, 2017

Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Life in the Spirit Seminar, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening: March 17, speaker, Deacon Robert Fanelli; March 24, speaker, Msgr. Michael Mannion; March 31; April 7; April 21, speaker, Father Ariel Hernandez; and April 28. For more information call 856-299-3833 (www.saintgabrielarchangel.org).