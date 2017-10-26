Saint Joseph’s 125th anniversary

Polish-Catholics from all parts of South Jersey converged in Camden Oct. 22 for the 125th anniversary of Saint Joseph’s Church on 10th and Mechanic streets. Founded in 1892, the community first met in a family’s home on Kaighn Avenue, before moving into the current church, now merged with the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Father Krzysztof Wtorek, parochial vicar of the parish, celebrated Mass with Father John Fisher, OSFS, rector; Msgr. Joseph Pokusa; and Father Edward F. Namiotka. Before the celebratory liturgy, Bishop Dennis Sullivan greeted the faithful gathering into the church. Above, Father Wtorek brings Communion to Connie Purzycki. Below, the PKM Dancers process into church before Mass. Photos by Alan M. Dumoff