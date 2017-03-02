The second annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Gloucester City will take place on Sunday, March 5, beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade route will start at Martin’s Lake and proceed up Johnson Boulevard to Monmouth Street, up Monmouth to King Street, left on King ending at Proprietor’s Park.

Music will be provided by the Fralinger, Woodland, Durning and Gloucester City String Bands, Second Street Emerald Society, Camden County Emerald Society, Trenton AOH Bagpipe Bands, The Misty Dewers, The Broken Shillelaghs, and others.

For further information please contact St. Mary Rectory at 856-456-0052.