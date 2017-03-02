Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Gloucester City

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Gloucester City
, March 2, 2017

The second annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Gloucester City will take place on Sunday, March 5, beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade route will start at Martin’s Lake and proceed up Johnson Boulevard to Monmouth Street, up Monmouth to King Street, left on King ending at Proprietor’s Park.

Music will be provided by the Fralinger, Woodland, Durning and Gloucester City String Bands, Second Street Emerald Society, Camden County Emerald Society, Trenton AOH Bagpipe Bands, The Misty Dewers, The Broken Shillelaghs, and others.

 

For further information please contact St. Mary Rectory at 856-456-0052.

 

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

A parent takes her autistic son to Mass

A parent takes her autistic son to Mass

Mass and evening of prayer for life

Mass and evening of prayer for life

Thanks be to God for the faithful ministry of our Camden priests

Thanks be to God for the faithful ministry of our Camden priests

Deacons honored

Deacons honored

‘We’ve Come This Far’ on a chartered bus from Camden

‘We’ve Come This Far’ on a chartered bus from Camden

Remembering the legacy of a priest’s dream

Remembering the legacy of a priest’s dream

Bishop announces priest personnel changes

Bishop announces priest personnel changes

Valentine’s dance

Valentine’s dance