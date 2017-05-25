Saint Helena, whose discovery of the True Cross is symbolized by the small crucifix she carries in her arms, is portrayed by Arianna Fontanilla at the “Santacruzan” at Holy Eucharist Parish in Cherry Hill on May 21. Saint Helena is escorted by her son, the young Emperor Constantine who is almost always played by a boy in princely attire. The two boys are Brayden Micua, left, and Noah Abillar. The Santa Cruzan is a Filipino Roman Catholic religious festival held during the month of May and celebrated in honor of the Virgin Mary and Saint Helena’s discovery of the True Cross of Christ in Jerusalem around 320 A.D. It was introduced in the Philippines by the Spanish friars and continues to be celebrated by the Filipinos around the world. The celebration is sometimes referred to as Flores de Mayo (May Flowers). Photo by James A. McBride