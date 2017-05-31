School Activity/Event/News

Guardian Angels Regional School Shadow Day visit, Wednesday, May 31 for families with students entering 1st-7th grade classes for the 2017-2018 school year who are interested in having their student experience a day at GARS. For more information contact the school office, 856-423-9440.

Story Hour for ages 3, 4, and 5 year olds, the first Thursday of every month, 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to this free event at St. Teresa Regional School Library, 27 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede. Call 856-939-1207 to RSVP.

Gloucester Catholic High School Rams Basketball School for boys entering grade 3rd through 9th will be held this summer at GCHS, July 24 to 29, under the direction of Mr. Pat Murphy former head coach. To receive a brochure e-mail Pmurphy@gchsrams.org

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 W North St., Clayton monthly Mommy and Me Circle Time meets the second Tuesday of each month. All boys and girls ages 2-4 are welcome. The activities begin at 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Reserve your spot now, call 856-881-0067.

Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, Irish Experience Guest Days for 8th grade students. Experience the tradition, feel the passion, catch the spirit of being a student at CCHS, the only school in South Jersey with a Leadership Academy. Contact Janet Indelicato to schedule: janet.indelicato@camdencatholic.org or 856-663-2247 ext. 136.

Limited edition prints of artist Joe Gallagher’s painting of the iconic Paul VI High School building are available for sale. The artist has signed and numbered each print as part of a limited edition. Prints include a white mat and choice of gold or black frame and are shipped ready to hang. The price is $185 plus shipping. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Paul VI High School. Click here to purchase the print or learn more, or call 609-682-0884.

Gloucester Catholic High School is in need of host families for the ever-expanding international student population. If interested contact Mandy Chan at Ivy International, 484-300-5760, mchan@usivy.net

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 W. North St., Clayton, “Adopt-A-Student,” for qualified students who would benefit from the programs and school, but whose families cannot afford tuition. To meet this need, the school has developed an opportunity for friends of the school to adopt a student by making a donation to help sponsor a student’s tuition. For more information, call 856-881-0067 Ext. 213.