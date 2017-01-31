School Activity/Events/News

Holy Angels Catholic School: Tour the new Catholic Elementary School, 211 Cooper St., Woodbury, in Gloucester County, Feb. 15 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Call 856-848-6826.

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 W. North St., Clayton monthly Mommy and Me Circle Time meets the second Tuesday of each month starting on Feb. 14. All boys and girls ages 2-4 are welcome. The activities begin at 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Please reserve your spot now, call 856-881-0067.

Guardian Angels Regional School Catholic Schools Week events: Senior Citizen Luncheon Thursday, Feb. 2 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Upper Campus, 717 Beacon Avenue Paulsboro, lunch will include sandwiches, soups, drinks and dessert, RSVP by Friday, Jan. 27, 856-423-9401; Engineer Challenge Exhibit, Tuesday, Jan. 31 immediately following the 6:30 p.m. PTA meeting in the gymnasium located at 717 Beacon Avenue, Paulsboro. For more information about Guardian Angels Regional School events and news visit the web at www.gars-online.com or contact the school, 856-423-9440.

Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, Irish Experience Guest Days for 8th grade students. Experience the tradition, feel the passion, catch the spirit of being a student at CCHS, the only school in South Jersey with a Leadership Academy. Contact Janet Indelicato to schedule: janet.indelicato@camdencatholic.org or 856-663-2247 ext. 136.

Paul VI High School, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddonfield, “Alumni Career Day,” Friday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteer speakers needed. Deadline for sign-up is Jan. 6. Click here to sign up as a presenter:

https://pvihs.myschoolapp.com/page/career-day-sign-up-form?siteId=615

Story Hour for ages 3, 4, and 5 year olds, the first Thursday of every month, 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to this free event at St. Teresa Regional School Library, 27 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede. Call 856-939-1207 to RSVP.

Limited edition prints of artist Joe Gallagher’s painting of the iconic Paul VI High School building are available for sale. The artist has signed and numbered each print as part of a limited edition. Prints include a white mat and choice of gold or black frame and are shipped ready to hang. The price is $185 plus shipping. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Paul VI High School. Click here to purchase the print or learn more, or call 609-682-0884.

Gloucester Catholic High School is in need of host families for the ever-expanding international student population. If interested contact Mandy Chan at Ivy International, 484-300-5760, mchan@usivy.net

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 W. North St., Clayton, “Adopt-A-Student,” for qualified students who would benefit from the programs and school, but whose families cannot afford tuition. To meet this need, the school has developed an opportunity for friends of the school to adopt a student by making a donation to help sponsor a student’s tuition. For more information, call 856-881-0067 Ext. 213.