School celebrates 60 years

Bishop Dennis Sullivan, above, speaks to students of Saint Joseph School. Somers Point, during Mass Sept. 14 to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary. Concelebrating were Father Michael M. Romano, Father Anthony Manuppella, Father John J. Vignone, Father Paul D. Harte, Father Josef A. Wagenhoffer, Father Joshua Nevitt and Father Jaromir Michalak, pastor of Saint Joseph Parish.
The bishop accepts gifts from, top, kindergarteners Parker Blair and, bottom, Emma Parmelee during Mass.
Photos by James A. McBride
Bishop stands with Dr. Janice DeCicco Fipp, principal, and Mary P. Boyle, superintendent of schools, Diocese of Camden. Photo courtesy of Saint Joseph School