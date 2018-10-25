School honors Sister Rosemary for six decades in Catholic education 0 by admin October 25, 2018

Students, staff, alumni, parents and members of the clergy gathered in the Bishop McHugh School gym recently to pay tribute to Sister Rosemary Powers, who stepped down from her role at the school this past summer after 60-plus years in Catholic education.

The surprise celebration took place following a school-wide prayer service for Mercy Day, a day that commemorates the opening of the first House of Mercy in 1827 by Catherine McAuley.

The “flash mob”-style celebration for Sister Rosemary at the Cape May Court House school had a Phillies theme, with skits and songs. Students and staff donned Phillies shirts and carried signs with Sister Rosemary’s photo. They lined up to present her with banners and other mementos to mark the occasion.

During her 16-year tenure at Bishop McHugh, Sister Rosemary served as a spiritual leader and assistant to the principal. She has given more than 60 years to Catholic education, previously serving as principal, athletic director/coach, and in many other roles. She will continue her service in the local community as a Sister of Mercy.