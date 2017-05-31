School Registration

Wildwood Catholic High School, 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood, is currently accepting enrollment for the 2017-18 school year. Free transportation for Cumberland and Cape May counties. Register today, Julie Roche, jroche@wildwoodcatholic.org. For more info or questions, call 609-522-7257 (www.wildwoodcatholic.og). Find us on Facebook: Wildwood Catholic High School.

St. Joseph Regional Elementary School, Hammonton, has open registration all year round for Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 year old classes as well as Kindergarten through 8th Grade. For more information contact Donna Toscano, 609-704-2400 ext 101.

St. Teresa Regional School, 27 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, is accepting registrations. St. Teresa’s features open enrollment for Pre-K3 thru 8th grade. For more information or to schedule a personal tour, contact the Advancement Office, 856-939-1207.

St. Margaret Regional School, Woodbury Heights: Consider joining our Catholic School Family for the 2017-18 school year. Over 54 Years of Catholic Education in the Franciscan Tradition. Preschool through 8th grade, reinforcing Catholic values and identity. Challenging academic curriculum, advanced math program, rigorous science program, competitive academic teams, 21st Century technology integration, engaging extra curricular activities, service-oriented programs, athletics and performing arts opportunities. After school program. For a tour, contact Laureen Brady, Advancement Director, 856-845-5200 x 108 or Lbrady@stmargaret-rs.org (www.stmargarets-rs.org).

Our Lady of Hope Regional School is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year for Kindergarten through 8th grade as well as Pre-K 3 and 4 year old program. To learn more about the school or to schedule a tour facilities, contact Advancement Director, Jennifer Van Es, 856-227-4442 Ext. 107. Latest news and events regarding the school can be found on the website: www.ourladyofhopecatholicschool.org

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 West North Street, Clayton, is now accepting registration for the 2017-18 school year. A premier Catholic grade school in the heart of Gloucester County that educates students Pre K 3 through 8th grade, offering a dynamic middle school elective program, full and half day Pre K 3 and 4, and full day kindergarten. New: Any Pre K student that attends 3 or more full days will receive After Care at no charge. Contact Advancement Director, Sheri Klein, 856-881-0067 or sklein@smrsonline.com for a personal tour of the campus. Challenging Minds, Building Faith!

St. Mary School, 32A Carroll Avenue, Williamstown: Kindergarten through 8th grade. For more information about tuition assistance and admissions contact Advancement Director, Jackie Kern, 856-629-6190 ext. 34 or advancementoffice@smarys.org. To learn more about St. Mary School visit the website at www.smarys.org.

Christ the King Regional School, Haddonfield, full day PreK-4 program, 3-day or 5-day option. Hours are 8:15am to 2:30pm. Extended day after-care available. Also accepting registration for grades K-8. Any questions please contact advancement@ckrs.org or 856-429-2084 ext. 2.

St. Rose of Lima School, Haddon Heights, is currently accepting applications for students in grades Pre-K through 8th, including Transitional Kindergarten. For grades K-8 contact Sheila Thomas, 856-546-6166, ext. 309. For Pre-K 3 and 4 and Trans-K contact Maureen Mattson, 856-617-0750 (like the Facebook page: Rosebud Academy Preschool) or visit the website: www.strosenj.com

Open Enrollment: St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, PreK-3 through 8th Grade. Tuition Transfer Grants are available for students transferring from a non-Catholic school, to $1,000 grant in the first year and $500 in the second year. For questions or a personal tour, contact Nancy Dixon, Advancement Director, 609-625-1565 or email dixon@svdprs.com

Saint Joseph Regional School, Somers Point, registration for new students (PreK-3 through 8th grade). Transfer Grants, Tuition Assistance, and Busing to most areas available. For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit www.sjrs.org or contact Ellen Fletcher at 609-927-2228 ext.14.