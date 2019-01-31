Sophia Mancinelli (far left) and Collin Montenegro (far right), both eighth grade students of Good Shepherd Regional School, Collingswood, work with students of Saint John of God Community Services, Westville Grove, during the Collingswood school’s service day on Jan. 18. The morning was devoted largely to the Ronald McDonald House, with Good Shepherd students hearing a presentation and preparing gift bags and cards. The afternoon was dedicated to Catholic Charities, with seventh and eighth graders volunteering at Saint John of God, which includes a K-12 special needs school; early intervention, inclusive daycare and preschool programs; adult job training and day services; therapeutic recreation; religious education and clinic services. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff