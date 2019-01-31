Service day

Service day
, January 31, 2019

Sophia Mancinelli (far left) and Collin Montenegro (far right), both eighth grade students of Good Shepherd Regional School, Collingswood, work with students of Saint John of God Community Services, Westville Grove, during the Collingswood school’s service day on Jan. 18. The morning was devoted largely to the Ronald McDonald House, with Good Shepherd students hearing a presentation and preparing gift bags and cards. The afternoon was dedicated to Catholic Charities, with seventh and eighth graders volunteering at Saint John of God, which includes a K-12 special needs school; early intervention, inclusive daycare and preschool programs; adult job training and day services; therapeutic recreation; religious education and clinic services.
Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

Categories: Catholic School News, Catholic Schools

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

Sylvia Mary McFadden, Outstanding Educator

Sylvia Mary McFadden, Outstanding Educator

Catholic Schools Week 2017 – A Supplement to the Catholic Star Herald

Catholic Schools Week 2017 – A Supplement to the Catholic Star Herald

Going for a spin

Going for a spin

Camden Catholic High School Class of 2009

Camden Catholic High School Class of 2009

St. Augustine Prep honored for 25 years of service to Cathedral Kitchen

St. Augustine Prep honored for 25 years of service to Cathedral Kitchen

A Sacred Heart celebration

A Sacred Heart celebration

Student in cooking competition still wearing his apron

Student in cooking competition still wearing his apron

Happy Birthday, Happy Jubilee

Happy Birthday, Happy Jubilee