Sister M. Angelica Bove, D.M., dies

Sister M. Angelica Bove, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, died Nov. 11 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab Center, York, Pa.

Sister Angelica (Gloria Rita Bove), born in Hazleton, Pa., entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in York, Pa., on Aug. 15, 1947, and professed her vows on March 8, 1949.

She taught in elementary schools administered by the religious order, including Millville and Vineland. She also served as principal at schools in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and was assistant superintendent of parochial schools in the Hazleton, Pa., area (1990-92). On the high school level, Sister Angelica taught and served as secretary at the order’s Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield.

From 1978-83 she served as Provincial Superior of the order in Newfield. Prior to that she served as Directress of Novices, and also, for six years, as an extern member of the order’s General Council seated in Savona, Italy.

Sister Angelica served as parish minister and coordinator of Most Precious Blood Parish Outreach program for a number of years before being assigned to Mercy Residence, York, as Superior in 2005. She spent her last two years as a resident of Misericordia Nursing Center, York.

Surviving in addition to her religious community are her sister, Grace Myers of Lancaster, Ohio, her sister-in law, Joan Bove of Pardeesville, Pa., a niece, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton, Pa., on Nov. 17. Contributions may be made to the Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344.