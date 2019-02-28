Sisters and Knights

Knights of Columbus, Santa Maria Council #1443 in Haddon Township hosted dozens of nuns from across the Diocese of Camden on Saturday, Feb. 23, for an annual celebration held to thank the sisters for their service.

The Sisters Appreciation Night event attracted 72 nuns from all over South Jersey for a free buffet dinner, drinks, gifts and socializing at the Council home. Grand Knight Gerald P. Burke said the Brother Knights hold the event to not only thank the nuns in attendance for their vocations but to honor all the sisters who have shaped their spiritual development through the years.