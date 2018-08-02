Social action summer institute
Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrates the closing Mass of the Social Action Summer Institute, held July 15-19 at Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia. Concelebrating is Jesuit Father Daniel R.J. Joyce, executive director of Mission Programs at Saint Joseph’s. Several individuals from the Diocese of Camden were involved, including Michael Jordan Laskey, director of Life and Justice Ministries; artist Brother Mickey McGrath, OSFS; and Sarah Aljanaei from Catholic Charities. The theme of the institute was inspired by Pope Francis: Cultivating Creativity in Social Justice Ministry: “Love requires a concrete, creative response.”
