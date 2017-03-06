St. Paddy’s Day Party, Beef & Beer/Chinese Auction, Saturday, March 11, 7-11 p.m., Our Lady of Hope Parish Center, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood. $30 per person. Hosted by People for the Poor. 100% of proceeds goes directly to SJ homeless shelters and soup kitchen we support. Info: Caroline at 856-228-5365.

Knights of Columbus, St. Patty’s Day Social and Pig Roast, Fr. McColgan Council 11713, Saturday, March 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 midnight, Holy Trinity Regional School Gym, Westville Grove. Tickets are $25/per person or $40/per couple, available in advance with limited tickets sold at the door. Includes: DJ, beverages, beer, food, desserts and more. For more information or tickets contact Leon Sumoski at 856-845-8418 or lesmski3@comcast.net or Erich Berke at 215-431-8270.

St. Padre Pio Parish, Vineland, will host an Oldies Spring Fling Dance featuring Jerry Blavat, “The Geator with the Heater,” Saturday, April 1 from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight, Our Lady of Pompeii Rosary Hall, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and include a buffet dinner, beer, dessert and coffee; BYOB. For tickets or more information, call Janice, 856-691-7526.