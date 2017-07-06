Dear Sisters and Brothers,

On July 9 and 10, our diocese is taking up a collection for the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa (SFCA) where the population of the Catholic faithful is growing rapidly, but unfortunately, numerous dioceses cannot provide for the many pastoral needs of those they serve. With your support of the collection, you are fostering the faith for this expanding Church.

For example, Catholic education is important not only to help children grow in knowledge and understanding but also to help them grow spiritually. In Zimbabwe, little funding exists to support strong Catholic schools and parishes. With your support of the SFCA, schools have received funding to provide religious education for children. With your help, children have developed spiritually and grown in their Catholic identity.

The Church in Africa needs your help to ensure that all the faithful have access to resources to help them grow in faith. Please be generous to this collection in your parishes. To learn more about the collection and who it supports, visit www.usccb.org/africa.

Thank you and God bless.

Sincerely in Christ,

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden

