Soon to be a Novice

— Lauren Adderly, Camden Catholic High School Class of 2008 and current Postulant for the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT), returned to her alma mater for Vocations Awareness Week on Jan. 3. Inspired to join the order after spending time at a SOLT mission in North Dakota during her summers off from college, she began Aspirancy with them in North Dakota in 2016, and then, last year, moved to Seattle to begin Postulancy. This weekend, she will become a Novice for the order in Seattle. She is pictured with Father Michael Romano, director of Vocations, Diocese of Camden.