Speaker series at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
September 20, 2018

Next month, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden will begin a monthly speaker series designed for adults who wish to increase their knowledge of the faith, strengthen their spirituality and their commitment to their vocation in the Church.

Beginning in October and ending in May, each evening will host a local leader discussing a different topic.

On Oct. 3, Sister Sarah Lamb, IHM will speak on “Prayer and Spirituality.” She has served as a formation director for postulants, was co-director of Spiritual Direction Center for the Jesuit Center in Wernersville, Pa., and has taught in six dioceses. Currently, she continues spiritual direction in addition to serving as director of the IHM Literacy center for immigrants mastering English and attaining citizenship.

On Nov. 21, Father Jim Paradis, OSA, an Augustinian priest from the East Coast Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, and a certified clinical psychologist, will host a talk on “How to heal our Church.”

Other upcoming speakers include Sister Rita James, IHM; Father Thomas Dailey, OSFS; Dr. Paul Kettl, M.D.; and Brother Mickey McGrath, OSFS.

All lectures begin at 7 p.m., will be held in Cathedral Hall, and are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sister Linda Taber, IHM or Father John Fisher, OSFS at the Cathedral at 856-964-1580.