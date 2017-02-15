Special Mass/Service

100th Anniversary of Fatima: Commemorating the anniversary of Our Lady’s appearance to the children of Fatima, you are invited to pray for the needs of your family on Saturday, March 4, April 1, May 6 and June 3, beginning with 8:30 a.m. Mass followed by Adoration, Rosary and quiet prayer at Mother Mary Joseph Center of Hospitality, 1215 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill (coffee & tea; free-will offering). For information, contact Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Infant Jesus, 856-428-8834.

Maris Stella Retreat Center Harvey Cedars, Lenten Weekly Holy Hour for World Peace, Wednesday, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 12, from 3-4 p.m. Holy hour will provide an opportunity for Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and silent prayer for world peace. No registration needed. For more information call 609-494-2917.

A Closer Walk with God asking for the Infusion of the Holy Spirit in the presence of Jesus Christ, St. Rose of Lima Church, 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, March 19, June 4, and Sept. 17. If you would like a text reminder, text “CWG” to 1-609-922-2128.

St. Mary, Cherry Hill: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., year round in the chapel.

Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro, Eucharistic Adoration (in the chapel) Thursdays beginning at 3 p.m. and ending on Friday, 4 p.m. For information contact Barbara, 856-881-0909 or parishoffice@mary-mom.com

Sunday Night Mass, Holy Child Parish, weekly at 6 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 321 Orchard Ave., Runnemede. Twice a month, music will be led by the new Teen Praise Band. All are welcome. For more information, call 856-939-1681.

Welcome & Inclusion Masses for Individuals and Families of Children with Special Needs at the following churches: 1st Saturday of the Month, 4:30 p.m. Mass, Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill; 2nd Sunday of the month, 1 p.m. Mass, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill; 3rd Saturday of the month, 4:30 p.m. Church of the Holy Family, Sewell; 4th Saturday of the month, 12:15 p.m. Mass St. Joachim Parish, Bellmawr. Second Sunday, 10 a.m. Mass in Sign Language at Blessed Teresa Parish, Church of the Holy Saviour, Westmont. All are welcome, all churches are accessible. For more info, contact Sister Bonnie at 856-583-6111 or bmcmenamin@camdendiocese.org

The Knights Of Columbus, Santa Maria Council 1443 monthly rosary, (every third Thursday), 350 Crystal Lake Ave., Haddon Twp. (across from the Tap Room). Slide show is used for meditation during the rosary; brief segment from Fr. Barron’s Catholicism DVDs will be shown after the rosary; activity books and crayons provided for children. Rosary begins at 7 p.m., ends around 7:45 Light refreshments and snacks are provided.