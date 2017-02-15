Support Groups

Grief Support Group “Mourning Journey,” open to adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one, 10-week sessions on Thursdays, sponsored by The Parish of All Saints, Millville, in the Spiritual Center of St. Mary Magdalen Church from 7-8:30 p.m., non-denominational, no cost. Throughout the sessions, a book and journal, written by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D, covering the “ten essential touchstones for finding hope and healing your heart,” will be utilized. For more information or to register, contact Ellen, 856-825-8195 or the rectory, 856-825-0021.

Bereavement meetings for widows and widowers, every Monday, 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic School, Cherry Hill. For more information call Teresa Gizzie, 856-931-1633, leave message if no answer; or Sharon, 856-854-7540.

Grief Support Group, Thursdays, at 7 p.m., Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell. Whether your grief is new and raw or lingering and unresolved, these sessions will help you to heal and move toward peace and acceptance of the absence of the loved one in your life. If you are someone who has lost a dear one to death; we invite you to attend these sessions. For more information, contact Deacon Joe Kain, kaincrew@comcast.net or call 856-228-1616.

Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood, bereavement support group for anyone who has lost a loved one through death, Mondays, from 7-8:30 p.m. in McDaid Hall, Holy Saviour Church, Westmont. To register or for more info, call Arlene Williams, 856-858-0298.

Emotions Anonymous Meeting (EA), Thursdays from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., in the chapel of St. Vincent Pallotti Church at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Hopkins Avenue, Haddon Township. Any questions or concerns, call Dave, 856-701-7805.

Elizabeth Ministry: Are you a mom with older children? Would you like to nurture a younger mom in her vocation? Elizabeth Ministry follows the scriptural story of the Visitation of Mary and Elizabeth, and supports women and their families during the joys, challenges, and sorrows of the childbearing years. For more information, contact Cathy, 856-308-6469 or email elizabethministry@camdendiocese.org

Grief Support Group sponsored by St. Joachim’s Comfort in Grief Ministry for all adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one through death. Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m., St. Anne Rectory, 213 Woodbine Avenue, Westville. Sessions are free (small cost for companion books). For information or to register, contact Barbara Haus, 856-931-8843.

DivorceCare, weekly seminar and support group for separated or divorced persons, Queen of Heaven Convent, Cherry Hill, Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $20 fee for workbook. To register contact Alyse Stiles-Gick, tchralyse@comcast.net or Pat Slater, 856-667-2440 x327.

Divorce Ministry to help you or someone you know recover from the emotional pain of divorce or separation and to regain hope. Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown, Wednesday 7-9 p.m. Call Debbie to register, 856-881-4133.