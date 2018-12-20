Mike Walsh, director of Communications for the Diocese of Camden; Peter G. Sanchez, staff writer for the Catholic Star Herald newspaper; Laurie Power, director of Evangelization and Discipleship for Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco; and Father Robert Sinatra, pastor of Saint Padre Pio Parish in Vineland, lead the discussion at the live recording of the 100th episode of the Talking Catholic podcast, held Friday night, Dec. 14, at the Collegium Center for Faith and Culture in Haddon Heights. In front of long-time listeners, the quartet brought up guests from all around South Jersey to share thoughts on their faith, their ministry and the Catholic Church. Jeff Shields and Forgotten Truth provided the evening’s musical entertainment. Talking Catholic is updated every week with new episodes, and can be found on iTunes, Google Play or other podcast portals. Photo by Mary McCusker