The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, December 21, 2016

Saturday, December 24

4 p.m., Mass, Christ the King Church, Haddonfield

10 p.m., Mass, Incarnation, Mantua

December 25 – January 2

Diocesan Offices Closed

Tuesday, January 3

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Board meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Thursday, January 5

12:05 p.m., Diocesan Employee Christmas Mass and luncheon, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Friday, January 6

Installation of Cardinal Tobin, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Newark

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Infant Jesus parishioners celebrate merger

Infant Jesus parishioners celebrate merger

Full of Grace – A priest who understood the importance of his vocation

Full of Grace – A priest who understood the importance of his vocation

Retired admiral speaks at Veterans Cemetery

Retired admiral speaks at Veterans Cemetery

A Message from the Bishop – Mary, Mother of Mercy, will take you to Jesus

A Message from the Bishop – Mary, Mother of Mercy, will take you to Jesus

Be Not Afraid

Be Not Afraid

Mass of remembrance

Mass of remembrance

A place for women facing the storms of life

A place for women facing the storms of life

Cientos atienden celebración Hispana en Vineland

Cientos atienden celebración Hispana en Vineland