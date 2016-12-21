The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, December 24

4 p.m., Mass, Christ the King Church, Haddonfield

10 p.m., Mass, Incarnation, Mantua

December 25 – January 2

Diocesan Offices Closed

Tuesday, January 3

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Board meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Thursday, January 5

12:05 p.m., Diocesan Employee Christmas Mass and luncheon, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Friday, January 6

Installation of Cardinal Tobin, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Newark