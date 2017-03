The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m., Confirmation, The Parish of The Holy Cross, Bridgeton

1 p.m., Confirmation, The Parish of The Holy Cross, Bridgeton

Sunday, March 26

4 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden

Monday, March 27

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Thomas More Parish, Cherry Hill

Tuesday, March 28

11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, Third floor conference room, Market Street

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Third floor conference room, Market Street

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Bridget University Parish, Glassboro

Wednesday, March 29

5 p.m., Confirmation, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

Thursday, March 30

11:30 a.m., Presentation to Priests by Pat Ciarrocchi, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

Friday, March 31

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Thomas the Apostle, Brigantine

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m., Confirmation, Saint Monica Parish, Atlantic City

1 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Monica Parish, Atlantic City

6 p.m., Neumann University 18th Annual Scholarship Gala, Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Drexel Hill, PA

Sunday, April 2

11:30 a.m., Mass for FaithFULL Food Drive, Church of the Holy Family, Sewell

Monday April 3-Friday April 7

Lenten days of recollection in preparation for Holy Week