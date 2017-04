The sixth annual iRace4Vocations will be Sunday, April 30, at Williamstown High/Middle School. The day will begin with Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrating an outdoor Mass at 1 p.m. The 5K run/1 mile walk begins at 3 p.m., and will be followed by a picnic and family entertainment.

The event is presented by the Office of Vocations and the Knights of Columbus. To register and for more information, go to www.camdenpriest.org