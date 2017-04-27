The Bishop’s Schedule

, April 27, 2017

Saturday, April 29

10 a.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown

1 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown

Sunday, April 30

1 p.m., Mass for Vocations, Williamstown Middle/High School, Williamstown

3 p.m., iRace4Vocations, Williamstown Middle/High School, Williamstown

Monday, May 1

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Joseph the Worker, Haddon Township

Tuesday, May 2

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken

Wednesday, May 3 – Tuesday, May 9

Pilgrimage with the Order of Malta to Lourdes, France

Wednesday, May 10

8 a.m., Meeting of the Deans

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland

Thursday, May 11

10:30 a.m., College of Consultors, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

1:30 p.m., Presbyteral Council, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

4 p.m., Priest Jubilee Mass and Dinner, Saint Mary’s, Cherry Hill

Friday, May 12

9 a.m., Meeting with Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield

