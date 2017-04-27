The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, April 29
10 a.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown
1 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown
Sunday, April 30
1 p.m., Mass for Vocations, Williamstown Middle/High School, Williamstown
3 p.m., iRace4Vocations, Williamstown Middle/High School, Williamstown
Monday, May 1
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Joseph the Worker, Haddon Township
Tuesday, May 2
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken
Wednesday, May 3 – Tuesday, May 9
Pilgrimage with the Order of Malta to Lourdes, France
Wednesday, May 10
8 a.m., Meeting of the Deans
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland
Thursday, May 11
10:30 a.m., College of Consultors, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
1:30 p.m., Presbyteral Council, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
4 p.m., Priest Jubilee Mass and Dinner, Saint Mary’s, Cherry Hill
Friday, May 12
9 a.m., Meeting with Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield