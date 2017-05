The Bishop’s Schedule

Wednesday, May 31

3:30 p.m., Wildwood Catholic High School Baccalaureate, Saint Ann Church, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood

Thursday, June 1

2 p.m., Gloucester Catholic High School Baccalaureate, Saint Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

6 p.m., Paul VI High School Baccalaureate, Tim Curry Field, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

Friday, June 2

7 p.m., Camden Catholic High School Baccalaureate, Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, Cherry Hill

Sunday, June 4

3 p.m., Holy Spirit High School Baccalaureate

Assumption Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Tuesday, June 6

11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

7 p.m., Permanent Deacon Council, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

Wednesday, June 7

7 p.m., Institution of Acolyte, Church of the Holy Family, Sewell

Thursday, June 8

10 a.m., Saint Joseph High School Baccalaureate, Saint Joseph Church, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Hammonton

7:30 p.m., Bishop Sullivan to receive the 2017 Thom Schiavo Brotherhood Award, Beth El, Margate