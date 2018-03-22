The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, March 24
10 a.m., Confirmation, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
1 p.m., Confirmation, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
Sunday, March 25
11:30 a.m., Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
Tuesday, March 27
4 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Wednesday, March 28
9:30 a.m., Pastoral Visit and Mass, Salem County Prison
Thursday, March 29, Holy Thursday
7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Saints Peter & Paul Parish, Turnersville
Friday, March 30, Good Friday
3 p.m., The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield
Categories: Latest News