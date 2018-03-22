The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, March 22, 2018

Saturday, March 24

10 a.m., Confirmation, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

1 p.m., Confirmation, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Sunday, March 25

11:30 a.m., Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Tuesday, March 27

4 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Wednesday, March 28

9:30 a.m., Pastoral Visit and Mass, Salem County Prison

Thursday, March 29, Holy Thursday

7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Saints Peter & Paul Parish, Turnersville

Friday, March 30, Good Friday

3 p.m., The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

When the archbishop asked me for a favor

When the archbishop asked me for a favor

Remembering a 50-year-old kindness on service day

Remembering a 50-year-old kindness on service day

Bishop to host tour of Ireland

Bishop to host tour of Ireland

Knights hold annual convention

Knights hold annual convention

Dominican nuns offer young women a look at monastic life

Dominican nuns offer young women a look at monastic life

Sacred Heart residence for priests

Sacred Heart residence for priests

Parish of Saint Monica hosts Mass for businesses

Parish of Saint Monica hosts Mass for businesses

iRace4Vocations is this Sunday

iRace4Vocations is this Sunday