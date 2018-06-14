The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, June 16
10:30 a.m., Priesthood Ordination, Reverend Anthony M. Infanti and Reverend Joshua A. Nevitt, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
Sunday, June 17
12 noon, First Mass, Reverend Josh Nevitt, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown
3 p.m., First Mass, Reverend Anthony Infanti, Our Lady of Hope, Blackwood
Thursday, June 21
10:30 a.m., Seton Hall Board of Regents Meeting, West Orange, N.J.
3:30 p.m., Mass and dinner with Sacred Heart Residents, Sacred Heart Residence, Cherry Hill
Friday, June 22
12 noon, Recording of KYW and Mega Radio stations, 5th floor conference room, Market Street
Categories: Latest News