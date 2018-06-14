The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, June 16

10:30 a.m., Priesthood Ordination, Reverend Anthony M. Infanti and Reverend Joshua A. Nevitt, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Sunday, June 17

12 noon, First Mass, Reverend Josh Nevitt, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown

3 p.m., First Mass, Reverend Anthony Infanti, Our Lady of Hope, Blackwood

Thursday, June 21

10:30 a.m., Seton Hall Board of Regents Meeting, West Orange, N.J.

3:30 p.m., Mass and dinner with Sacred Heart Residents, Sacred Heart Residence, Cherry Hill

Friday, June 22

12 noon, Recording of KYW and Mega Radio stations, 5th floor conference room, Market Street