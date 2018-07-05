The Bishop’s Schedule

Monday, July 9 – Wednesday, July 11

Presenter at The Alliance for Catholic Education Bishop’s Meeting, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana

Sunday, July 15

Noon, Mass and blessing of renovated sanctuary, The Parish of Saint Monica, Atlantic City

Monday, July 16

9 a.m., Mass for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and deceased members of the society, Saint Joseph Church, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Hammonton

Thursday, July 19

2:30 p.m., Mass for closing of the 31st Annual Social Action Summer Institute Cultivating Creativity in Social Justice Ministry: ‘Love requires a concrete, creative response.’ Pope Francis, Saint Joseph University, Philadelphia, PA