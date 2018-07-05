The Bishop’s Schedule
Monday, July 9 – Wednesday, July 11
Presenter at The Alliance for Catholic Education Bishop’s Meeting, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana
Sunday, July 15
Noon, Mass and blessing of renovated sanctuary, The Parish of Saint Monica, Atlantic City
Monday, July 16
9 a.m., Mass for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and deceased members of the society, Saint Joseph Church, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Hammonton
Thursday, July 19
2:30 p.m., Mass for closing of the 31st Annual Social Action Summer Institute Cultivating Creativity in Social Justice Ministry: ‘Love requires a concrete, creative response.’ Pope Francis, Saint Joseph University, Philadelphia, PA
