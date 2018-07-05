The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, July 5, 2018

Monday, July 9 – Wednesday, July 11

Presenter at The Alliance for Catholic Education Bishop’s Meeting, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana

Sunday, July 15

Noon, Mass and blessing of renovated sanctuary, The Parish of Saint Monica, Atlantic City

Monday, July 16

9 a.m., Mass for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and deceased members of the society, Saint Joseph Church, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Hammonton

Thursday, July 19

2:30 p.m., Mass for closing of the 31st Annual Social Action Summer Institute Cultivating Creativity in Social Justice Ministry: ‘Love requires a concrete, creative response.’ Pope Francis, Saint Joseph University, Philadelphia, PA

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Prayer service, workshops bring together communities

Prayer service, workshops bring together communities

The risen Christ

The risen Christ

Passion Play at St. Mary’s

Passion Play at St. Mary’s

International Child Assault Prevention Conference in Atlantic City

International Child Assault Prevention Conference in Atlantic City

Big day for Cathedral Kitchen

Big day for Cathedral Kitchen

Sister Joanna Rado, who served at Saint Peter, Merchantville

Sister Joanna Rado, who served at Saint Peter, Merchantville

Mystery writer Barbara Hayes Callahan of Cherry Hill dies

Mystery writer Barbara Hayes Callahan of Cherry Hill dies

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection