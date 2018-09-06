The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, September 6, 2018

Sunday, September 9

3 p.m., Mass and Call to Orders for Permanent Diaconate Candidates, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Tuesday, September 11

11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd Floor Conference Room, Market Street

6:30 p.m., Catholic Strong Kick-Off  Event, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Saint Anthony Church, Hammonton

Wednesday, September 12

8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester

6:30 p.m., Meeting with delegation from National Encuentro Meeting, Pope John Paul II Retreat Center, Vineland

Friday, September 14

10:30 a.m., Mass commemorating 60th anniversary of Saint Joseph School, Somers Point

