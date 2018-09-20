The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, September 22 – Sunday, September 23
National Encuentro, Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas
Monday, September 24
8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill
Breakfast with alumni from the class of 1943
Tuesday, September 25
8:30 a.m., Deans’ Meeting Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel and Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
Wednesday, September 26
8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit
Paul VI High School, Haddonfield
Thursday, September 27
10:30 a.m., College of Consultors Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
1:30 p.m., Presbyteral Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing
Friday, September 28
10:30 a.m., Blue Mass, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood
7 p.m., Evening of Prayer for Victims of Abuse and Reparation for the Sins of the Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood