The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, September 20, 2018

Saturday, September 22 – Sunday, September 23

National Encuentro, Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas

Monday, September 24

8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit, Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill

Breakfast with alumni from the class of 1943

Tuesday, September 25

8:30 a.m., Deans’ Meeting Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel and Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Wednesday, September 26

8:30 a.m., Mass of the Holy Spirit

Paul VI High School,         Haddonfield

Thursday, September 27

10:30 a.m., College of Consultors Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

1:30 p.m., Presbyteral Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing

Friday, September 28

10:30 a.m., Blue Mass, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood

7 p.m., Evening of Prayer for Victims of Abuse and Reparation for the Sins of the Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Shore parishes celebrate feast of the Assumption

Shore parishes celebrate feast of the Assumption

Confront the malignancy of racism in root and branch

Confront the malignancy of racism in root and branch

Teachers gather for inspiration, formation

Teachers gather for inspiration, formation

Singer Silvia Mariella witnesses to local Hispanic families

Singer Silvia Mariella witnesses to local Hispanic families

The National Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference

The National Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference

Red, White and Blue Mass

Red, White and Blue Mass

Child Assault Prevention sessions announced for September

Child Assault Prevention sessions announced for September

The Diocese of Camden enters its 75th year

The Diocese of Camden enters its 75th year