The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, October 25, 2018

Saturday, October 27

10 a.m., Confirmation, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

1 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

Tuesday, October 30

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights

Thursday, November 1

Diocesan Offices are closed for Feast of All Saints

10 a.m., Mass at Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Richland

Saturday, November 3

10 a.m., Confirmation, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

1 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Tuesday, November 6

12:05 p.m., Mass for deceased clergy, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Wednesday, November 7

5 p.m., Confirmation, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Thursday, November 8

5 p.m., Confirmation, All Saints Parish, Millville

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

A blessing for bikers

A blessing for bikers

Hispanic Ministry leaders prepare for Encuentro V

Hispanic Ministry leaders prepare for Encuentro V

Bishop announces priest retirements

Bishop announces priest retirements

Local Hispanic Charismatic leaders attend national conference

Local Hispanic Charismatic leaders attend national conference

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

CAP sessions announced for October

CAP sessions announced for October

Cathedral Kitchen honors volunteers

Cathedral Kitchen honors volunteers

Cornerstone of St. Patrick Church to be opened July 18

Cornerstone of St. Patrick Church to be opened July 18