The Bishop’s Schedule
, November 8, 2018

Saturday, November 10

ManUp South Jersey Men’s Spirituality Conference, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

Sunday, November 11

4 p.m., Board of Trustees Meeting for The National Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 11 – Thursday, November 15

United States Catholic Conference of Bishops General Meeting, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, November 17

10 a.m., Confirmation, Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill

1 p.m., Confirmation, Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill

Sunday, November 18

3 p.m., Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland

Tuesday, November 20

11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

4:30 p.m., Mass at Southern State Correctional Facility, Delmont, New Jersey

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving

Friday, November 23

Diocesan Offices are closed

