The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, November 10
ManUp South Jersey Men’s Spirituality Conference, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield
Sunday, November 11
4 p.m., Board of Trustees Meeting for The National Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Baltimore, Maryland
Sunday, November 11 – Thursday, November 15
United States Catholic Conference of Bishops General Meeting, Baltimore, Maryland
Saturday, November 17
10 a.m., Confirmation, Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill
1 p.m., Confirmation, Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill
Sunday, November 18
3 p.m., Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland
Tuesday, November 20
11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
4:30 p.m., Mass at Southern State Correctional Facility, Delmont, New Jersey
Thursday, November 22
Thanksgiving
Friday, November 23
Diocesan Offices are closed