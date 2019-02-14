The Bishop’s Schedule

, February 14, 2019

Sunday, February 17

1:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus 4th degree exemplification honoring Bishop Sullivan, Palace Caterer, Blackwood

Monday, February 18

Diocesan Offices are closed in observance of Presidents’ Day

Tuesday, February 19

11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Policy Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Wednesday, February 20

10 a.m., New Jersey Catholic Conference Meeting, Newark

Friday, February 22

7:30 p.m., Attending the production of Godspell, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

Sunday, February 24

2:30 p.m., Black History Month Mass, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

Tuesday, February 26

6 p.m., Biennial Bishops’ Dinner with the State Knights of Columbus, Nanina’s in the Park, Belleville, NJ

Wednesday, February 27

11:30 a.m., Recording for KYW and La Mega Radio stations

Friday, March 1

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill

