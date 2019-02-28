The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, February 28, 2019

Saturday, March 2

4 p.m., Mass concluding Diocesan Youth Congress, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Sunday, March 3

6 p.m., Mass with Rowan University Catholic Campus Ministry, Saint Bridget University Parish, Glassboro

Monday, March 4

4 p.m., Confirmation, Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield

6 p.m., Confirmation, Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield

Tuesday, March 5

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Wednesday, March 6

12:05 p.m., Mass and distribution of ashes, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

5:30 p.m., Ash Wednesday Service, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Thursday, March 7

5 p.m., Confirmation, Sacred Heart Parish (Saint Joan of Arc), Camden

Friday, March 8

11:30 a.m., Live-Stream of Rosary for USCCB Office of Child and Youth Protection, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

1:30 p.m., Diocesan Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Carneys Point

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Priest to share his conversion story at local parishes

Priest to share his conversion story at local parishes

Sister M. Annunziata Mastrosimone dies

Sister M. Annunziata Mastrosimone dies

NBC anchor at Vineland school

NBC anchor at Vineland school

Victory results, at long last, in destruction

Victory results, at long last, in destruction

St. John of God services for children with autism

St. John of God services for children with autism

Making the world a better place, one Teddy Bear at a time

Making the world a better place, one Teddy Bear at a time

Mother Teresa and Eileen Potts

Mother Teresa and Eileen Potts

Saint Luke Award recipients

Saint Luke Award recipients