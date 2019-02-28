The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, March 2
4 p.m., Mass concluding Diocesan Youth Congress, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Sunday, March 3
6 p.m., Mass with Rowan University Catholic Campus Ministry, Saint Bridget University Parish, Glassboro
Monday, March 4
4 p.m., Confirmation, Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield
6 p.m., Confirmation, Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield
Tuesday, March 5
1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
Wednesday, March 6
12:05 p.m., Mass and distribution of ashes, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
5:30 p.m., Ash Wednesday Service, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
Thursday, March 7
5 p.m., Confirmation, Sacred Heart Parish (Saint Joan of Arc), Camden
Friday, March 8
11:30 a.m., Live-Stream of Rosary for USCCB Office of Child and Youth Protection, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield
1:30 p.m., Diocesan Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Carneys Point