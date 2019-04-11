The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, April 11, 2019

Saturday, April 13

10 a.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Sunday, April 14

11 a.m., Palm Sunday Mass, Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland

Monday, April 15

6:30 p.m., Living Stations of the Cross, Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Richland

Tuesday, April 16

4 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood

Wednesday, April 17

9 a.m., Prison Mass, Camden

Holy Thursday, April 18

7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

Good Friday, April 19

2:30 p.m., Service of the Lord’s Passion, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden

Holy Saturday, April 20

8 p.m., Easter Vigil, Christ our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

