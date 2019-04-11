The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, April 13
10 a.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Sunday, April 14
11 a.m., Palm Sunday Mass, Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland
Monday, April 15
6:30 p.m., Living Stations of the Cross, Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Richland
Tuesday, April 16
4 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood
Wednesday, April 17
9 a.m., Prison Mass, Camden
Holy Thursday, April 18
7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon
Good Friday, April 19
2:30 p.m., Service of the Lord’s Passion, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden
Holy Saturday, April 20
8 p.m., Easter Vigil, Christ our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
