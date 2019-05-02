The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, May 2, 2019

Monday, May 6

12 noon, Meeting with Bishop Jude Arogundade of Ondo, Nigeria, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

4 p.m., Priest Jubilee Mass, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill

Tuesday, May 7

10 a.m., Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

Wednesday, May 8

5 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Galloway

Thursday, May 9

12 noon, Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity by Peter Gallagher, Chancery

5 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Newfield

Friday, May 10

1:30 p.m., Luncheon with “Pen Pals,” Saint Michael the Archangel Regional School, Clayton

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood

Saturday, May 11

10:30 a.m., Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Monday, May 13

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville

Tuesday, May 14 – Wednesday, May 15

USCCB Committee on Domestic Peace and Justice Meeting, Washington, DC

Thursday, May 16

8 a.m., Meeting with Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

12 noon, Meeting with Archbishop Gonzalo Restrepo of Manizales, Colombia, Chancery

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John Neumann, North Cape May

Friday, May 17

9 a.m., Opening Mass of Knights of Columbus State Convention, Saint Anne Church, Wildwood

11:30 a.m., Rededication of Victorian Towers, Cape May

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Brendan the Navigator, Avalon

Categories: Uncategorized

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Bishop Sullivan blesses renovated sanctuary

Bishop Sullivan blesses renovated sanctuary

Nec oporteat laboramus accommodare an

Nec oporteat laboramus accommodare an

Alumni basketball

Alumni basketball

Id movet malorum voluptatis primis

Id movet malorum voluptatis primis

Local man helps build school in Haiti

Local man helps build school in Haiti

Ut sea quas fastidii splendide ne

Ut sea quas fastidii splendide ne

Et prima maiestatis mel

Et prima maiestatis mel

Virtute comprehensam an mel

Virtute comprehensam an mel