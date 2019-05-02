The Bishop’s Schedule
Monday, May 6
12 noon, Meeting with Bishop Jude Arogundade of Ondo, Nigeria, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
4 p.m., Priest Jubilee Mass, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill
Tuesday, May 7
10 a.m., Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon
Wednesday, May 8
5 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Galloway
Thursday, May 9
12 noon, Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity by Peter Gallagher, Chancery
5 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Newfield
Friday, May 10
1:30 p.m., Luncheon with “Pen Pals,” Saint Michael the Archangel Regional School, Clayton
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood
Saturday, May 11
10:30 a.m., Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
Monday, May 13
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville
Tuesday, May 14 – Wednesday, May 15
USCCB Committee on Domestic Peace and Justice Meeting, Washington, DC
Thursday, May 16
8 a.m., Meeting with Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
12 noon, Meeting with Archbishop Gonzalo Restrepo of Manizales, Colombia, Chancery
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John Neumann, North Cape May
Friday, May 17
9 a.m., Opening Mass of Knights of Columbus State Convention, Saint Anne Church, Wildwood
11:30 a.m., Rededication of Victorian Towers, Cape May
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Brendan the Navigator, Avalon