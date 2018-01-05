The Gianna Centers offer a Catholic option for fertility care

The Gianna Centers are a growing chain of women’s healthcare clinics that provide the FertilityCare and NaProTechnology systems. Started in New York City in 2009, the chain now boasts a growing presence in the New York Metro area and beyond.

The doctors at the Gianna Centers announce the Creighton Model FertilityCare System and NaProTechnology, two women’s health services which provide for a natural and scientifically-based approach to monitoring reproductive health and managing fertility. These services are fully in line with Catholic ethics, respect the dignity of all human life, and aim to promote healthy marriages.

The Creighton Model FertilityCare system is a modern approach to natural family planning. It can be used both to achieve and to avoid pregnancy while avoiding the side effects of hormonal contraception. It has been shown to surpass the birth control pill in effectiveness at avoiding pregnancy. Over 95 percent of normal couples can use the FertilityCare System to achieve a pregnancy within six months.

NaProTechnology (“Natural Procreative Technology”) is a new women’s health science that monitors and maintains a women’s reproductive and gynecologic health.

NaProTechnology makes use of a woman’s observations while using the FertilityCare System. Certain patterns, or biomarkers, from the charting can indicate the occurrence of various hormonal events. NaProTechnology seeks to identify the underlying causes of various gynecologic problems, and then to provide restorative treatment in a manner that cooperates with a woman’s natural fertility cycles rather than suppressing them.

NaProTechnology can be used for pelvic pain, pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS), abnormal bleeding, polycystic ovaries (PCOS), repeat miscarriages, postpartum depression, chronic vaginal discharge, and other hormonal abnormalities.

Another application of NaProTechnology is for treating infertility. This program helps a couple achieve a pregnancy through intercourse. For many couples, this system can rival the effectiveness of In Vitro Fertilization, or even help couples to conceive when In Vitro Fertilization has failed.

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact the local Gianna Center in New Brunswick, N.J., at 732-565-5490, or see their website at www.saintpetershcs.com/Services/Gianna-Center.

Dr. Kyle Beiter is a staff physician at the Saint Peter’s Gianna Center in New Brunswick, N.J. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and completed his fellowship at the Pope Paul VI Institute/Creighton University where he studied fertility care.

Support from VITALity

VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services of the Diocese of Camden supports this fertility care option for couples here in South Jersey. As part of a grant through the Order of Malta, American Association, we are seeking a registered nurse with an interest in this approach to infertility who can learn more about it through an education program at Creighton University. Upon completion of the training, they would accompany couples through the decisions and efforts at gaining fertility. For more information, contact Deacon Jerry Jablonowski at VITALity, 856-583-6123.