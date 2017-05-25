The joyful ordination of a new priest

CAMDEN — Calling the occasion one of “profound joy for the Diocese of Camden,” Bishop Dennis Sullivan ordained Father Adam Joseph Cichoski to the priesthood on Saturday, May 20, at Camden’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The 31-year-old Cichoski, a Franklinville native, received the sacrament of holy orders in front of his new brother priests; family; and well-wishers on this a cool, breezy spring morning.

Challenging the new priest to be a “shepherd, missionary, servant, preacher and sanctifier” for souls in South Jersey, Bishop Sullivan thanked him for “having the courage to hear and respond to the call” of the priesthood.

“You will be a great priest, Adam,” Bishop added.

Following the liturgy, Father Cichoski gave his first blessings to those who gathered together for his special moment.

The newly-ordained’s mother and father, Sharon and Frank, shared in their son’s joy, a joy that became apparent soon after he first entered Seton Hall University’s seminary in South Orange, almost eight years ago.

Recalling her son as a “shy and quiet” youth in his days before the seminary, Sharon recalled a phone conversation with him, two weeks after he stepped into Saint Andrew’s Hall.

“I told him, ‘Adam, I can hear it in your voice; you’re settled,” and at peace, she said.

The day after his ordination, Father Cichoski celebrated his first Mass at Saint Teresa Church in Runnemede, at 11 a.m. In the near future, he will receive his first parish assignment and continue sharing the peace and joy he has found with the faithful.