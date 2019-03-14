The Knights in action

Officially chartered in 1882 as a fraternal benefit society, The Knights of Columbus today continues to operate by its principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Above: Santa Maria Council 1443 hosts dozens of nuns from across the Diocese of Camden on Feb. 23 for an annual celebration to thank them for their service. Bottom: On Feb. 13, Nativity Council 2976 honored Lindenwold police officer Sgt. Andrew Tweedley as the police officer of the year. Shown from left are Lindenwold Police Chief Thomas Brennan and Nativity Council Grand Knight John Brady presenting the plaque to Sgt. Tweedley; on Feb. 3, Council 6173 held its annual spelling bee at the parish hall at Saint Mary, Cherry Hill. Shown from left are Grand Knight David Galloway, first place winner Alaina Nicholls of Saint Peter, Merchantville, third place winner Alison Wilkerson of Saint John Paul II, Stratford, second place winner Michael Ricci of Saint Peter, and Brother Ron Bizzoso.