The Knights of Columbus at work

For over 130 years, the Knights of Columbus has supported men, families, and the Catholic Church through charitable service. Here are just a few of the good works the Knights have done recently, throughout the Diocese of Camden.

Archangel Council 7429, Berlin: The fourth annual Pasta Dinner was held last February at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, and raised over $6,000 for the local Saint Vincent de Paul Society.

Holy Crusaders Council 9193, Blackwood: Obtained and installed a Pro-Life Memorial for the Unborn, which was dedicated last October in front of Saint Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish.

Liberty Council 1910, Bridgeton: Collaborated with the Parish of the Holy Cross’ Altar & Rosary Society on a diaper and baby wipe drive for new mothers at Good Counsel Homes, a residence and refuge for women and their children.

Father Cannon Council 2607, Carneys Point: Presented a check for $500 last December to the Cornerstone Women’s Resource Center in Salem.

Cherry Hill Council 6173: Organized a bowling fundraiser last month at The Big Event, which raised over $1,000 for the Cherry Hill Food Pantry.

Saint John Neumann Council 7032, Glassboro: With Council 6247, set up the church hall at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, and bought and prepared the food for a “Fat Tuesday Breakfast for Dinner” for faith formation students.

Saint Vincent Pallotti Council 3471, Hammonton: Organized busses to the March for Life in D.C. last January for Saint Joseph High School students.

Monsignor Zegers Council 9113, Marmora: Their annual Feed the Needy Program partners with Toys for Tots to aid 400 families in the region.

Saint Peter’s Parish Council 6735, Merchantville: Last December, 30 Knights and church staff helped erect Christmas trees on parish grounds, a signature event for faithful.

Holy Name of Jesus Council 12503, Mullica Hill: Their annual coin drop resulted in three $1,000 scholarships, presented to students at three local schools.

Immaculate Conception Council 3512, Pennsauken: Three Knights were recently recognized with lifetime achievement awards for a combined 125 years of service: Bob Maronski, who joined in 1961; Al Munda, in 1983; and Larry Painter, in 1987.

Holy Child Council 3532, Runnemede: A beef and beer fundraiser raised a total of $5,000 for the Larc School, a special education school in Bellmawr which serves students with moderate to severe disabilities.

Sancta Familia Council 11498, Washington Township: A Red Cross Blood Drive was held at Church of the Holy Family, sponsored by the Knights, which raised over 41 units of blood to save lives.