The top 10 iRace4Vocations winners, with their ages and times:
Male winners
Stephen Sigwart, 28 years old — 17:26.2
Nick Simila, 17 — 18:11.5
Daniel Vecchio, 17 — 18:21.9
Maxwell Baier, 16 — 18:30.8
Matthew Pluta, 21 — 18:57
Matthew Denton, 15 — 18:59.1
Collin Miller, 15 — 19:09.3
Stephen Robbins, 20 — 19:36
Jorge Matias, 25 — 20:46.9
Iverson Lopez, 18 — 20:54.2
Female winners
Megan Heeder, 24 years old — 20:06.6
Carly Ruppert, 18 — 20.59.2
Shannon Simcox, 16 — 22.37.9
Cecilia Wigginton, 17 — 25:53.6
Leah Tryon, 26 — 25:56.6
Denise Scaringe-Dietrich, 51 — 25:57
Christina Vecchio, 14 — 26:11.8
Karen Schonewise, 47 — 26.32.1
Joanne Kelly, 55 — 26:44.3
Isabella Rivera, 14 — 27:04.4
