The top 10 iRace4Vocations winners, with their ages and times:

, May 11, 2017

Male winners

Stephen Sigwart, 28 years old — 17:26.2

Nick Simila, 17 — 18:11.5

Daniel Vecchio, 17 — 18:21.9

Maxwell Baier, 16 — 18:30.8

Matthew Pluta, 21 — 18:57

Matthew Denton, 15 — 18:59.1

Collin Miller, 15 — 19:09.3

Stephen Robbins, 20 — 19:36

Jorge Matias, 25 — 20:46.9

Iverson Lopez, 18 — 20:54.2

Female winners

Megan Heeder, 24 years old — 20:06.6

Carly Ruppert, 18 — 20.59.2

Shannon Simcox, 16 — 22.37.9

Cecilia Wigginton, 17 — 25:53.6

Leah Tryon, 26 — 25:56.6

Denise Scaringe-Dietrich, 51 — 25:57

Christina Vecchio, 14 — 26:11.8

Karen Schonewise, 47 — 26.32.1

Joanne Kelly, 55 — 26:44.3

Isabella Rivera, 14 — 27:04.4

