The Vigil of the Assumption

The Vigil of the Assumption
, August 30, 2018

Photo by Mike Walsh
Worshippers process through Wildwood, from Saint Ann Church to the beach for the Wedding of the Sea on Aug. 14, the vigil of the feast of the Assumption.

A crowning of the Virgin Mary took place after Mass and before the procession to the beach. The Wedding of the Sea tradition originated hundreds of years ago when a bishop traveling from Venice was caught in a storm at sea. Praying for calm waters, he threw his pastoral ring into the waves.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan stands with Father Michael M. Romano, his priest secretary, during Mass on Aug. 14, the vigil of the Assumption, in Saint Ann Church, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood.
Photos by Alan M. Dumoff

