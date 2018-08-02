The Wedding of the Sea in Atlantic City and Wildwood 0 by admin August 2, 2018

Notre Dame de la Mer Parish will observe the vigil of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary Aug. 14 with Mass followed by the procession to the beach and the Wedding of the Sea.

Music will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Ann Church, Wildwood. Immediately following Mass, celebrated by Bishop Dennis Sullivan, there will be a procession through the streets of Wildwood, over the boardwalk and to the ocean for the Wedding of the Sea ceremony, which celebrates the relationship of the city and the sea.

Beach transportation will be available for those in need.

Holy water bottles will be available for purchase in the vestibule of Saint Ann Church.

The following day, Aug. 15, the Wedding of the Sea Festival will be held in Atlantic City.

At noon on Aug. 15, a brief program will begin the day’s events in the Adrian Phillips Ballroom of Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam will speak, followed by a live performance of “God Bless America.”

The Mass of the Assumption of Mary immediately follows the program, celebrated by Bishop Dennis Sullivan. A procession to the surf will follow.

The festival at Saint Michael’s Church parking lot will run from 1-7 p.m., with food, entertainment and music.