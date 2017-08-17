The Wedding of the Sea in Wildwood and Avalon

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Father Michael M. Romano ride out into the surf where the bishop tossed a wreath during the Wedding of the Sea ceremony in Wildwood on Aug. 14. The action symbolizes the “wedding” of the sea and the city. Photo by Mike Walsh
A girl crowns a statue of Mary during Mass at Saint Ann Church, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood, on Aug. 14. Bishop Sullivan celebrated the Mass. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff
Father Mark R. Cavagnaro, pastor of Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, Avalon, carries a wreath on the beach during his parish’s Wedding of the Sea. Photo by Maria D’Antonio