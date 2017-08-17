The Wedding of the Sea in Wildwood and Avalon

The Wedding of the Sea in Wildwood and Avalon
, August 17, 2017

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Father Michael M. Romano ride out into the surf where the bishop tossed a wreath during the Wedding of the Sea ceremony in Wildwood on Aug. 14. The action symbolizes the “wedding” of the sea and the city.
Photo by Mike Walsh

A girl crowns a statue of Mary during Mass at Saint Ann Church, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood, on Aug. 14. Bishop Sullivan celebrated the Mass.
Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

Father Mark R. Cavagnaro, pastor of Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, Avalon, carries a wreath on the beach during his parish’s Wedding of the Sea.
Photo by Maria D’Antonio

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

N.J. bishops repeat their opposition to same-sex marriage

N.J. bishops repeat their opposition to same-sex marriage

V Encuentro 2016-2020

V Encuentro 2016-2020

Mr. Emotion

Mr. Emotion

Awards to honor social justice and parish leaders

Awards to honor social justice and parish leaders

Gospel Choir

Gospel Choir

David Rivera ordained a transitional deacon in Rome

David Rivera ordained a transitional deacon in Rome

Sister Virginia Pace, taught in Merchantville and Hammonton

Sister Virginia Pace, taught in Merchantville and Hammonton

Prom night for Catholic Daughters and Arc members

Prom night for Catholic Daughters and Arc members