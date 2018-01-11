Three kings and a camel

, January 11, 2018

A Mariachi musician performs during Mass. Below, Joe Bierschmidt, Don Bowker and Rolland Covtinho as the Three Kings.

Photos by James A. McBride

The Holy Eucharist, the collection basket and the sign of peace. These things are very familiar to Catholic Sunday Massgoers.

But an Arabian camel?

The faithful at Saint John Church, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Jan. 7 in Collingswood were paid a visit by Ding-a-Ling, who trotted a lap around the pews before making his way back outside.

He, the Three Kings, a mariachi band, and a few of his other friends (sheep and goats) helped the parishioners celebrate the feast of the Epiphany at the 10 a.m. Mass.

Taking the parts of the three kings were Joe Bierschmidt, Rolland Covtinho and Don Bowker. The Holy Family was portrayed by Jason and Kelly Stoudt and their baby, Asher.

No word if Ding-a-Ling, or other animals, filled out parish registration forms.

