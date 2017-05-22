Travel/Tips

St. Padre Pio bus trip, to see “Legends of Pop,” the world’s greatest musical impersonator show, Hunterdon Hill Playhouse Dinner Theater, starring the Mahoney Brothers, June 5. Bus departs Rosary Hall lot, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland at 8:30 a.m., depart for home, 3:45 p.m. Cost is $78/pp. For more information and reservations, call 856-226-3451.

Bus trip to the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Washington, NJ celebrating Legion of Mary Day. Bus will leave Our Lady of Lourdes Church parking lot (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, 500 Greentree Rd, Glassboro) at 7:45 a.m. sharp, Saturday, July 29, and will return at approximately 5:30 p.m. Registration forms and checks can be mailed or dropped off to: Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish office. The cost is $30/per person, registration deadline is July 10. Call Lucille for more information, 856-582-9603.

Join Father Charles Colozzi on a pilgrimage to Fatima and Portugal, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Fatima Apparitions, Oct. 8-16. Lisbon, Santarem, Fatima, nine days, eight nights. Cost $3069 per person from Newark; land only package, $2,199. For details, full itinerary and booking form: http://www.caragrouptravel.com/fatima-and-portugal.html Flyers in churches or call the office, 856-299-3833.

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel trip: Shrines of Italy, Nov. 28-Dec. 9, 11 days, 15 meals — 9 breakfasts, 6 dinners. Book now and save $300 per person: double, $2,999; single, $3,399; triple, $2,969. Includes round trip air from Philadelphia, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. Not included in price: cancellation waiver and insurance of $280/pp. For more information call Father Steve at the Parish Center, 609-704-5945 x125.

Divine Mercy Parish is sponsoring a trip to Sunny Portugal, Oct. 6-15. Visit the Estoril Coast, Alentejo, Algarve, Cascais, Sintra, Fatima + others. Guided tour. Contact Lucy Aponte, 856-696-5525.