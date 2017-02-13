Travel/Trips

Father Tom Barcellona is planning a Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Blessed Mother’s appearance in Fatima, for Sept. 16-29: 12 nights, daily breakfast, 6 dinners, 1 lunch; non-stop flights from Philadelphia. Visits: Santiago de Compostela, Burgos, Pamplona, Zaragoza, and Madrid. All city taxes, entrance fees included. $4500 pp. Optional ins. avail. Call Gail now to register, 609-314-1032.

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton, bus trip to the new Tropicana, Atlantic City, to see Patrizio Buanne in concert, Friday, March 17. Bus leaves St. Joseph Church parking lot at 4 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. Cost is $65 per person, includes concert ticket, round-trip transportation, and a $25 voucher for Tropicana slot play. Proceeds benefit the parish. To reserve, details and/or tickets, contact Susan Davido, susan3734@comcast.net, or 609-704-5945, ext. 123.

Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway Township, Lenten pilgrimage to the Shrines of Philadelphia, Saturday April 1. Shrines include the Miraculous Medal, St. Rita of Cascia, and St. Bishop John Neumann where Mass will be celebrated by Pastor Nicholas Dudo. Lunch on your own at the Reading Terminal Market. Cost is $50/pp due March 1, includes bus from Egg Harbor City, shrine donations and tour guides. For reservations call Joe Picardi, 609-652-0008 Ext. 205 or email admin@olphparish-nj.org

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel trip: Shrines of Italy, Nov. 28-Dec. 9, 11 days, 15 meals — 9 breakfasts, 6 dinners. Book now and save $300 per person: double, $2,999; single, $3,399; triple, $2,969. Includes round trip air from Philadelphia, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. Not included in price: cancellation waiver and insurance of $280/pp. Travel presentation, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, 226 French St., Hammonton. RSVP 609-561-0443. For more information call Father Steve at the Parish Center, 609-704-5945 x125.

Infant Jesus Parish Women’s Club Spring trip to the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Saturday, March 25. Bus leaves St. Margaret Regional School (Woodbury Heights) at 7:30 a.m, arrive at 10 a.m. 12-minute welcome video, one hour walking tour, 15 minute presentation in the Basilica and time in the museum and gift shop. Lunch at the Carriage House Inn, stop at National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. Approximate return, 5 p.m. Cost $70 due at time of reservation. For more information and reservations contact Neen Raspa at 856-468-6430 or email neenie@comcast.net

The Forever Young group of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish is sponsoring a bus trip to Colonial Williamsburg May 17-20. Package includes 3 nights accommodations, 3 breakfasts and 3 dinners, 3-hour guided tour of Colonial Williamsburg, visit to Bush Gardens and the Williamsburg Winery. Price per person is $550 double. For information, call Phyllis, 609-425-9523.

Christ Our Light Church, Mackinac, Michigan bus trip, 7 days, 6 nights, Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. All gratuities included; deluxe accommodations, 7 breakfasts, 6 dinners, one buffet lunch at Mackinac Island Hotel. Ferry to island and carriage ride tour of island; tours of Ford Museum & Factory; boat cruise to Sault Ste. Marie; guided tour of Charlevoix, MI Mushroom Houses and Victorian Homes; trolley tour of Mackinac City and a Lumberjack Show; visit to 911 Flight #93 Memorial Site in Shanksville, PA. Call Ana Gonzalez-609-790-8906 or Jackie Gibney-856-779-0877 for flyer.

The Forever Young Club from Notre Dame de la Mer Parish is sponsoring a bus trip to the National Center for Padre Pio in Barto, PA, Tuesday, April 11. Trip will include a visit to Our Lady of Grace Chapel, Padre Pio Spirituality Centre, Museum and Cultural Centre and gift shop. $62 includes lunch and a donation to the shrine. For more information, call Kay, 609-729-5773.

Divine Mercy Parish is sponsoring a trip to Sunny Portugal, Oct. 6-15. Visit the Estoril Coast, Alentejo, Algarve, Cascais, Sintra, Fatima + others. Rate for double, $2,999 (through 4-7-17) includes round trip fare, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers and 14 meals. Guided tour by Collette. Contact Lucy Aponte, 856-696-5525.

Join Father Charles Colozzi on a pilgrimage to Fatima and Portugal, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Fatima Apparitions, Oct. 8-16. Isbon, Santarem, Fatima, Cost $3699 per person from Newark. For details, full itinerary and booking form: http://www.caragrouptravel.com/fatima-and-portugal.html Flyers in churches or call the office, 856-299-3833.

Join Fr. James King and Brenda Quinn in the Holy Land as we follow the footsteps of Jesus! June 15-25. $3395. includes roundtrip airfare, breakfast and dinner daily, 5 star hotels, air conditioned coach, daily Mass and more. For more information contact Brenda@thecollegiumcenter.org

St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill: July 20-July 28, Washington’s Waterways and National Parks, inc 5nts Tacoma, Washington and 3 nts Port Angeles (right on the water), breakfast daily and 5 dinners, land only rates at $2469/pp (airfare based at time of booking). Very limited availability on both trips. Call Lin for more details, 856-795-4396.